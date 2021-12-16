Carl Bernstein Calls Out 'Seditious Conspiracy' Of GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 14:23 Hits: 0

John Berman noted to Carl Bernstein that Jim Jordan will be part of the jury on the Jan. 6th commission.

"He's also a potential witness, he's -- and every part of this, so you have a congressman who may be, A, involved, but, B, somehow involved in being the jury here," he said.

"Let's look at history. Let's go back and look at the other seditious conspiracy, which was the Civil War, this was led by Jefferson Davis, a Democrat, a member of the Congress of the United States, we are seeing now in our modern history, in this period, an attempt so far successful in many regards, to undermine the very basis of who we are as a nation, as a United States of America," Bernstein said.

"And it's ongoing. There is a piece in The Atlantic magazine this month by Martin Gelman that outlines what the strategy of the Trumpist Republican party is. The Trump -- it's not a faction anymore. The Trump element in this country has gained control of a political party and is determined to undermine the whole notion of free elections in this country."

"What I found truly revealing about that article is the success they have already had rhetorically there. I want to talk about the committee, about that they discovered and what might still be there. If you could find, you know, the magic piece of evidence, what would you be looking for now?" Berman asked.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/carl-bernstein-calls-seditious-conspiracy