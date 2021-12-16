The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Parent Punches School Board Member In The Head

Last year, the school board changed the Glastonbury High School's Native American-inspired mascot and team name from the Tomahawks to the Glastonbury Guardians after being asked to do so by the National Congress of American Indians. Well, because of COVID, everything was done online, without much public input and it seems some took out their grievances very vocally, even though the decision was made last year.

A Connecticut school board member was slugged in the face by an angry parent Tuesday night during a debate on the future of Glastonbury High School’s Native American-inspired mascot.

The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians. The school’s team logos were also switched from a tomahawk, which many found offensive, to a knight’s helmet.

A committee was formed to consider changing the Tomahawks name and logo in the wake of nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. The choice was all-but solidified when the National Congress of American Indians subsequently contacted the board and asked that the tomahawk logo and mascot be phased out.

