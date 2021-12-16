Russian Politician Calls For The Kidnapping Of A U.S. Congressman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Ruben Gallego's comments that the United States should defend Ukraine by any means necessary to prevent Putin from invading that country did not sit well with one Russian politician, saying that Gallego "should be placed under surveillance and kidnapped whenever he travels again."

Gallego, a former Marine who fought in Iraq, didn't think too much of Zhuravlyov's threat.

Fuck around and find out. ???????? https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021

Source: Daily Beast

Appearing on state TV show 60 Minutes on Wednesday, State Duma member and chairman of Russia’s nationalist Rodina party Aleksei Zhuravlyov openly advocated for the abduction and imprisonment of U.S Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) over comments he made about how to handle the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. read more

