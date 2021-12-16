The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Politician Calls For The Kidnapping Of A U.S. Congressman

Ruben Gallego's comments that the United States should defend Ukraine by any means necessary to prevent Putin from invading that country did not sit well with one Russian politician, saying that Gallego "should be placed under surveillance and kidnapped whenever he travels again."

Gallego, a former Marine who fought in Iraq, didn't think too much of Zhuravlyov's threat.

Source: Daily Beast

Appearing on state TV show 60 Minutes on Wednesday, State Duma member and chairman of Russia’s nationalist Rodina party Aleksei Zhuravlyov openly advocated for the abduction and imprisonment of U.S Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) over comments he made about how to handle the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

