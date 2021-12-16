The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senator Warren Pushes SCOTUS Expansion: Four More Justices

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced Wednesday her support for expanding the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, warning that without such reform the court's right-wing majority would "continue to threaten basic liberties for decades to come."

"When a court consistently shows that it no longer is bound by the rule of law, Congress must exercise its constitutional authority to fix that court," the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a Wednesday op-ed in the Boston Globe.

Making her case for why Congress should exercise its constitutional authority to change the size of the court, Warren said Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "hijacked" the court, referring to his 2016 "theft" of the seat President Barack Obama sought to fill with Merrick Garland and his 2020 move "breaking his own 'rule' barring votes on justices in an election year" when he rammed through right-wing Justice Amy ConeyBarrett's confirmation.

