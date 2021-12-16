Kentucky Workers' Jobs Threatened If They Evacuated For Tornado

Articles

Thursday, 16 December 2021

Multiple employees of the Mayfield, Kentucky candle factory that was leveled by a devastating tornado late Friday said that supervisors threatened firings if workers left their shifts early amid warnings of the impending storm, according to new reporting by NBC News.

Sharing the new reporting, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) called the revelations "absolutely horrific."

"Workers may have lost their lives in Kentucky because the company refused to let them take shelter," Brown tweeted. "Corporations putting profit over people's lives should not be happening in America in 2021."

The exclusive story came amid ongoing recovery efforts in multiple states after a catastrophic series of tornadoes ripped through sections of the South and Midwest late Friday into Saturday. The severe weather is blamed for 88 deaths so far, 74 of which were in Kentucky—through which a quad-state tornado tore a potentially historic path of destruction at least 220 miles long.

