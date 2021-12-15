The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hannity Outraged His Hypocritical Jan 6 Texts Are Public

As I predicted, instead of owning up to actually wanting Trump to stop the insurrection in real time, Fox News' Hannity is crying about his privacy.

The Select House Committee revealed Hannity and many other Fox News hosts contacted mark Meadows to get Trump to do something to turn back those storming the US Capitol.

Like Dinesh D'Souza before him, it's not about the crime or hypocrisy, telling Mark Meadows one thing and his audience another, it's being "singled out" by an investigation.

Last night Geraldo called out his friend Trump for the damage he caused on Jan 6th. Hannity cut him off at the knees and brought up the usual BLM nonsense to equivocate the insurrection.

Hannity attacked the integrity of the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection by calling them "corrupt."

Hannity also whined about "why no investigations are underway for BLM."

When there's a civil rights uprising in this country, it's not an attempt to subvert U.S. democracy, the Constitution, or overturn a free and fair election as Trump did. It's about equal justice under the law.

After screaming Hannity finally responded to his leaked message.

"The question is, is there any privacy in this country anymore, or do they get released thousands more of individual private citizens texts?" he asked.

Hillary Clinton's email and Hunter Biden's laptop would like a word, Sean, not to mention women whose bodies are about to be the subject of lawsuits.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/Hannity-privacy-insurrection-texts

