Fox Doc Wants Covid To 'Naturally' Spread

So "Fox News medical contributor" Nicole Saphier said a stupid thing this morning on "America's Newsroom" about the Omnicron Variant:

"It's time to allow this mild infection to circulate." Full transcript via Media Matters.

BILL HEMMER (CO-ANCHOR): I think what we have learned the most about this pandemic is that when the virus mutates and gets stronger, we might be in trouble. But when the virus mutates and gets weaker, that's a great sign because the virus is dying out. And back to your example in South Africa, that seems to be the pattern here. Yes, more contagious -- highly contagious I should say -- but fewer severe cases and fewer hospitalizations. I think that's all very good news for us and for the world. NICOLE SAPHIER (FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR): Well, that's right, Bill. And as we have now moved into an era where we have vaccines, we have boosters, we have treatments, and we have a large amount of natural immunity in our country, we should be able to move forward allowing the fact that this virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-doc-wants-covid-naturally-spread