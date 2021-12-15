Hannity And Ingraham Definitely Aren’t Mad Their Panicked Jan. 6 Texts Got Exposed

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.
After more than 24 hours of silence, Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed on their programs last night the panicked texts they’d sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 begging for Trump to do something about the Capitol attack.
Before the House voted to pass the Jan. 6 committee’s referral for criminal contempt charges against Meadows to the Justice Department yesterday, the panel presented additional bombshell texts the ex-White House official had received. One came from an unidentified lawmaker on Nov. 4–before the election was even called–proposing an “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY” for GOP-controlled state legislatures to throw out Biden electors.
Three GOP voters who live in The Villages, the giant MAGA retirement complex in central Florida, were recently arrested for allegedly trying to cast ballots in both the Sunshine state and out-of-state.
There’s a guy in Texas named Ricky Lynn Perry who filed to run a primary challenge against Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and he wants his name to appear as Rick Perry on the ballot. Oh, and his filing was notarized by a supporter of one of Abbott’s other primary opponents.
The President honored of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting yesterday and called for legislative action against gun violence. The 20 kids who were killed in the massacre would’ve been in high school today.
Jake Sherman, one of the co-founders of Punchbowl News and who was there during the Capitol insurrection, disclosed via Twitter yesterday that he had sent several of the frantic texts to Meadows that the House Jan. 6 select committee released earlier this week.
The two zebras that’ve been on the loose in Maryland for months were finally found yesterday (a third zebra that had escaped with them was found dead in September). The striped fugitives left their farm in Upper Marlboro, Maryland all the way back in late August.
New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Tuesday ordered the disgraced former governor to forfeit all profits from his $5.1 million book deal, approval for which he had landed under false pretenses, the ethics board determined. Cuomo has 30 days to hand over the money he raked in.
SpaceX CEO and tax-dodger Elon Musk threw this embarrassing hissy fit yesterday after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted that the billionaire ought to stop dodging taxes:
