Hannity And Ingraham Definitely Aren’t Mad Their Panicked Jan. 6 Texts Got Exposed

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

We’re Actually Laughing, Guys

After more than 24 hours of silence, Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed on their programs last night the panicked texts they’d sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 begging for Trump to do something about the Capitol attack.

A totally unbothered Ingraham wants to know “what’s really going on” with committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) and “the diminutive media elves.”

"Let us look at your text messages," he said.

“Let us look at your text messages,” he said. Ingraham, on the other hand,actually doesn’t “care to read any” of the committee members’ texts because “they’re all so aggressively boring.” In fact, “they’re the most boring people” and “so predictable,” the Fox host snickered.

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham try to laugh off revelations of their frantic texts to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/IzmuO0pC00 December 15, 2021

Later on her program, Ingraham denied ever downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection … then went on to insist that the attack “was not an insurrection” and “to say anything different is beyond dishonest and ignores the fact of that day.”

Hannity attacked the "sham" committee on his program and insisted that what he told Meadows on Jan. 6 was "the exact same thing" he said publicly on air that day. What Hannity ignored, though, was the fact that his texts fully contradicted his efforts to shift the blame from Trump to "agitators." In fact, Hannity doubled down yesterday on the baseless claim that there were "people that had staged certain things" on Jan. 6.

Jan. 6 Panel Reveals More Shocking Meadows Texts As House Approves Criminal Referral

Before the House voted to pass the Jan. 6 committee’s referral for criminal contempt charges against Meadows to the Justice Department yesterday, the panel presented additional bombshell texts the ex-White House official had received. One came from an unidentified lawmaker on Nov. 4–before the election was even called–proposing an “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY” for GOP-controlled state legislatures to throw out Biden electors.

Don't think this one has fully sunk in yet: A member of Congress suggested that GOP-controlled states anoint Trump electors **before those states were even called.**

This wasn't overturning the election. This was scrapping democracy before the votes were even counted. pic.twitter.com/gzf89U52jD December 15, 2021

Irony Alert!

Three GOP voters who live in The Villages, the giant MAGA retirement complex in central Florida, were recently arrested for allegedly trying to cast ballots in both the Sunshine state and out-of-state.

A Rick Perry Who Isn’t The Ex-Texas Guv Is Running For Texas Guv

There’s a guy in Texas named Ricky Lynn Perry who filed to run a primary challenge against Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and he wants his name to appear as Rick Perry on the ballot. Oh, and his filing was notarized by a supporter of one of Abbott’s other primary opponents.

Biden Marks Sandy Hook 9-Year Anniversary

The President honored of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting yesterday and called for legislative action against gun violence. The 20 kids who were killed in the massacre would’ve been in high school today.

Nine years ago today, we lost 20 precious first-graders and six heroic educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School. As a nation, we owe the families of Newtown — and all the other victims of gun violence — more than our prayers. We owe them action. pic.twitter.com/rfLywlcZUa December 14, 2021

Journo Reveals Some Meadows Jan. 6 Texts Came From Him

Jake Sherman, one of the co-founders of Punchbowl News and who was there during the Capitol insurrection, disclosed via Twitter yesterday that he had sent several of the frantic texts to Meadows that the House Jan. 6 select committee released earlier this week.

Sherman tweeted a screenshot of the conversation showing he had begged Meadows to “do something” during the attack. Sherman said Meadows never responded to his plea.

Sherman said he decided to reveal his conversation with the Trump official "out of transparency."

Here they are from my phone. Anyway, I’m sure it will come out that this was me. Seems impossible that it will stay a secret. So out of transparency, here it is.

I got no response, for what it is worth. And that’s the end of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/ztir9jLaLH December 14, 2021

I’m sure these will come out anyway so here they are pic.twitter.com/d47hhY7foz December 14, 2021

Escaped Zebras Have Been Found

The two zebras that’ve been on the loose in Maryland for months were finally found yesterday (a third zebra that had escaped with them was found dead in September). The striped fugitives left their farm in Upper Marlboro, Maryland all the way back in late August.

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Fork Over Millions From His Book

New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Tuesday ordered the disgraced former governor to forfeit all profits from his $5.1 million book deal, approval for which he had landed under false pretenses, the ethics board determined. Cuomo has 30 days to hand over the money he raked in.

Elon Musk Calls Warren ‘Senator Karen’ For Saying He Needs To Pay Taxes

SpaceX CEO and tax-dodger Elon Musk threw this embarrassing hissy fit yesterday after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted that the billionaire ought to stop dodging taxes:

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 December 13, 2021

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen ???? December 14, 2021

