Lawmaker Privately Proposed Stealing Election Before It Was Even Called, Jan. 6 Panel Reveals

A lawmaker proposed to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a brazenly anti-democratic plot to throw the 2020 election to Donald Trump — even before the race had been called for Joe Biden, records of Meadows’ texts described by the Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday reveal.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/lawmaker-privately-proposed-stealing-election-before-it-was-even-called-jan-6-panel-reveals?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lawmaker-privately-proposed-stealing-election-before-it-was-even-called-jan-6-panel-reveals

