Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

U.S. lawmakers are reportedly calling on the Treasury Department to sanction an Israeli spyware firm and three other foreign surveillance groups, contending that they assisted authoritarian regimes with carrying out human rights abuses.Reuters...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585873-us-lawmakers-call-for-israeli-spyware-firms-to-be-sanctioned-report