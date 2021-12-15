A leader of an Ohio Muslim organization was fired for spying for a hate group

The Columbus chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations fired its Executive and Legal Director Romin Iqbal after it discovered he was passing information to a "known anti-Muslim hate group."

(Image credit: Brooke LaValley/USA TODAY Network via Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/15/1064394533/cair-ohio-fired-hate-group-romin-iqbal-emerson