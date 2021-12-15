Rand Paul Denies Opposing Disaster Relief For Any States Ever

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 12:35

Sen. Rand Paul ran to Fox News' America Reports to bitch, moan, and complain after being criticized by many others for attacking federal disaster relief for other states and then demanding the same relief for his state of when Kentucky was hit with a massive tornado tragedy.

Host Sandra Smith brought up those criticisms and asked for his response.

In typical Republican gaslighting fashion, Paul denied ever being against relief aid for other states, pivoting to an attack on CNN as haters who are corrupt for point that out.

"I think it's sad, we haven't been buried our dead yet and networks like CNN, who frankly are just fundamentally dishonest people are saying things that are untrue," he complained.

"I've never had a problem with the program. Have never really opposed disaster relief for any part of the country," he lied. Yes, yes he did. He opposed relief for Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Harvey, and California's fire relief.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rand-paul-claims-he-never-opposed-disaster