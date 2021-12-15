WATCH: A Heartbreaking Interview With KY Mom Who Lost A Son

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

CBS's Norah O'Donnell introduced this heartbreaking story last night.

"We want to turn now to one of the hardest hit communities, the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, where eight people lost their lives when the town's candle factory was destroyed. But as CBS' David Begnaud tells us, there was also a three-year-old boy killed in the storm," she said.

"I wish I could have saved my son. I didn't."

"Huda Alubahi's heart is broken. Her son, Jha'lil, is dead. When tornado warnings went off on her cell phone, she grabbed her sons and ran into a bathroom closet."

"By that time, everything was just falling on top of us," she said.

"The tornado obliterated the 100-year-old home that she's rented for five years. Where were the babies?"

"Right here. One was in this arm, and one was in this arm. I never saw my three-year-old because my face wasn't turned that way. But I did see the baby. And he cried, and then he just stopped. So at that time, I thought he was... gone. but he wasn't."

"While pinned under the rubble, Huda says she never heard Jha'lil make a sound. Did Jha'lil die in your ams?"

"He did. He did."

"Jha'lil Dunbar was one of at least 12 children in Kentucky to die because of these tornadoes. While Jha'lil died in his mother's right arm, Huda's one-year-old son, Julius, was untouched in her left arm. It is unfathomable to her how that could happened. but then again, so, too, is this."

