Warnock: Democracy At Stake Without Passing Voting Rights Act

Sen Raphael Warnock made a passionate plea in the Senate yesterday for a filibuster exception to pass the voting rights bill.

Rachel Maddow said it seems that "Washington discourse appears stuck on the idea that it can't be used for something substantive, for something important, for something, as you put it today, foundational like voting rights. I imagine your aim today was to try to puncture that Washington discourse and turn it around. Am I right in seeing it that way?"

He said history will judge them for this moment.

"But even as we push forward infrastructure, we've got to deal with the infrastructure of our democracy. And that's the question confronting us right now. And the issue for Democrats is, what are you going to do? Sadly, our Republican counterparts have already made their decision. I'm not about to let them off the hook. If they are the party of Lincoln, they ought to stand up for liberty. and I'll continue to make that case.

"But we just can't afford to wait, given all that's going on. Voter suppression bills introduced in some 49 states. Dozens of provisions to subvert the will of the people. Our democracy is in a 911 state of emergency. We must put the fire out. That means we've got to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and we must build a fire station to handle future fighters -- future fires. We have to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. That's the most important work we can do this Congress."

Maddow asked if there was any movement in the Democratic caucus on the issue.

