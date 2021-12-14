Why Were Trump Allies Begging Him To Call Off The Capitol Attack If Antifa Did It?!

In the heat of the moment on Jan. 6, Donald Trump’s closest supporters spoke frankly: Congress was under attack by Trump’s die-hard fans, and the President alone had the power to call them off. They texted Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in a frenzy, pleading with him to have Trump address the nation and dismiss the rioters.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-allies-ingraham-kilmeade-hannity-trump-call-off-capitol-rioters-antifa?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-allies-ingraham-kilmeade-hannity-trump-call-off-capitol-rioters-antifa