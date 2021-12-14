The city of Washington, D.C. sued the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Tuesday, alleging that the groups violated the Ku Klux Klan Act and seeking damages stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/dc-attorney-general-sues-proud-boys-and-oath-keepers-for-jan-6-damages-citing-kkk-act?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dc-attorney-general-sues-proud-boys-and-oath-keepers-for-jan-6-damages-citing-kkk-act