Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 23:47 Hits: 0

Your intermittent briefing on negotiations over the reconciliation bill.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) insists that his chamber will vote on the reconciliation bill by Christmas, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is showing no signs of urgency.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/manchin-reconciliation-senate-raise-debt-ceiling?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=manchin-reconciliation-senate-raise-debt-ceiling