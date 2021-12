Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 19:20 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) met with a bipartisan group of senators this week to discuss how to “restore the Senate,” including how to make it easier to bring up legislation. The group, which met in Manchin’s Senate basement office on Monday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585767-manchin-convenes-bipartisan-group-to-talk-senate-rules-reform