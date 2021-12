Articles

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is threatening to keep the Senate in session and voting over the weekend and into the week of Christmas to break a Republican blockade of President Biden’s nominees.Schumer noted that the backlog of...

