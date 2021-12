Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585807-senate-democrats-raise-debt-ceiling-after-filibuster-deal