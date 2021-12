Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 0

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday said they will oppose the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning he will need Republican support to get confirmed in the upper chamber.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585819-manchin-sanders-will-oppose-biden-fda-nominee-califf