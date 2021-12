Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

The House voted to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on criminal contempt of Congress charges. The Justice Department will now decide whether he could face criminal charges.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/14/1064221034/house-recommends-criminal-contempt-of-congress-charges-against-mark-meadows