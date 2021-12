Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 23:33 Hits: 0

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics says the disgraced former governor violated the terms of its conditional approval to write the book and it wants him give to the state the money.

(Image credit: Richard Drew/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/14/1064266940/ethics-panel-andrew-cuomos-book-deal-money-more-than-5-million