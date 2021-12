Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 05:35 Hits: 0

Congress approved a measure to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion, shifting the deadline for default until after the 2022 midterm elections.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/15/1064114046/congress-votes-to-raise-the-debt-ceiling-punting-the-next-fight-to-2023