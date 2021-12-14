Raskin Stuffs Greene In A Locker For Calling Dems 'Communists'

Articles

Rep. Jamie Raskin was not having Marjorie Taylor Greene's random commie-baiting during Tuesday's House debate on referring Mark Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress charges, instead reminding her about who actually pals around with them.

Greene likes to refer to Democrats as "communists" for no apparent reason beyond the John Birch Society penchant for mislabeling anyone who isn't as reactionary and authoritarian as they are, and she did so again just a few minutes before Raskin stepped up to the mic.

He wasted no time:

Mr. Speaker, hundreds of people have come forward to testify about the violent and dangerous events of January 6. It's just a handful of people like Mr. Bannon and Mr. Meadows who think they are above the law. We are not a banana republic because we hold everybody to equality under the law. And we are not communists as the gentlelady from Georgia suggested. That's just the friends of the former president who you lionized like the dictator of North Korea who he loves and Vladimir Putin who said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union. Those are your friends. Don't put them on our side.

Raskin was right on the money with that one.

