I Want To Take It Back!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

Shirley Serban is a prolific song parodist covering a wide range of subjects. In this video, she acknowledges the struggle that technophobes and the tech-challenged have with smart phones and laptops. I can relate, especially whenever changes happen to any of the sites that I use, including this site, which usually occur just about the time I figured out what I was doing. The song is set to an interesting blend of the Rolling Stones' Paint It Black and Pink Floyd's Brick In The Wall.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/i-want-take-it-back