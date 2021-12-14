The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dr. Oz Rages After Philly Newspaper Omits 'Doctor' From His Name

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Dr. Oz Rages After Philly Newspaper Omits 'Doctor' From His Name

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate, lashed out at a newspaper on Monday after the title of "Dr." was omitted from his name.

During an appearance on Fox News, Oz accused The Philadelphia Inquirer of trying to silence him because the paper has announced that it would refer to him as "Mehmet Oz."

"They want to silence me," he told Fox News host Steve Doocy. "And I tell you, it is shocking that it would make them that uncomfortable this early in my campaign but I think it's reflective of the movement we represent."

"They're trying to cancel you," Doocy agreed.

"People see it. I mean, you can't look away," Oz continued. "Why would the Inquirer get involved in this process? Why would they not want to call me Dr. Oz. Everyone knows I'm Dr. Oz. But they don't think it's the right thing to do. They think it gives me an unfair advantage."

For its part, the Inquirer has said that it would refer to all candidates the same way.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/dr-oz-rages-after-philly-newspaper-omits

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version