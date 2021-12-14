Fox News Has Not Responded To Mark Meadows Messaging Fiasco

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:09 Hits: 3

It was an absolute bombshell last night.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection released some of Mark Meadows messages from several Fox News hosts, as well Donald Trump Junior.

Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Laura Ingraham all contacted Mark Meadows in an effort to get Trump to stop the insurrection at the US Capitol.

'Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy." Laura Ingraham wrote. "Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.' Brian Kilmeade texted. 'Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol' Sean Hannity urged. As the violence continued, one of the President's sons texted Mr. Meadows 'He's got to condemn this shit asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.' Donald Trump Jr. texted. Meadows responded 'I'm pushing it hard. I agree.' read more

