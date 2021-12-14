Steve Bannon Flips Out: Elon Musk Will Put Chips In Your Brain!

Articles

Elon Musk was just named Time's 2021 person of the year.

We would have chosen differently, but your mileage may vary.

However, Steve Bannon is very upset and believes Musk will cause a cataclysmic technological event that has been prophesied when he begins implanting chips into human brains.

Bannon said, "He's already said by next Fall, the fall of '22, before you vote in the '22 election, he's going to have a chip in a human's brain. And that, ladies and gentlemen, that is hurdling towards the singularity."

(Technological singularity "is a hypothetical point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization.")

