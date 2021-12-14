The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ali (Akbar) Alexander Whines He Can’t Cash In On Insurrection

Convicted felon Ali Alexander (and Sammy Davis Jr. lookalike) is trying to erase his long history of inciting “Stop the Steal” violence by blaming media and troll “disinformation” for getting banned from various internet platforms.

Alexander played the victim on OAN Monday:

ALEXANDER: Kicked off Twitter, kicked off Facebook, kicked off Paypal. … This was, you know, Twitter trolls, Twitter trolls. They weaponized the media through disinformation against me. And because of that, I’ve lost, basically, my livelihood. I had to leave my home because of antifa death threats and now I’m being investigated by the [January 6] select committee that says, “You refused to denounce this. You supported the violence. Look where you said ‘1776’ here.” And now I’m, I’m, I’m basically on trial for supporting America’s founding.

It’s pretty impressive how much dishonesty Alexander packed into those 32 seconds, even for a guy who pled guilty to two felonies under his old, less MAGA-friendly name, “Ali Abdul Razaq Akbar.”

http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/ali-akbar-alexander-whines-he-can-t-cash

