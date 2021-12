Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 10:10 Hits: 3

President Biden campaigned on ending oil and gas industry subsidies. But getting rid of them requires passing legislation. A bill eliminating the overseas drilling subsidy is stalled in Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/14/1064011237/fossil-fuel-subsidies-are-proving-harder-to-end-than-first-thought