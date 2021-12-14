Meadows' Texts: Fox Hosts Knew It Wasn't Antifa Attacking Capitol

Articles

"I for one am shocked Fox News hosts were saying stuff in private different to what they say in public. Shocked," Mehdi Hasan said last night on MSNBC.

"We have the president of Media Matters joining me now. Angelo Carusone, the Fox News hosts Liz Cheney quoted are very pro Trump, I think it is fair to say, but even they were worried in private about what was happening January 6th. That is a big deal, is it not, that they were in contact with the White House chief of staff asking him to get Trump to call off the mob?"

"It is a big deal because for two reasons. One, this is a stunning illustration, and it is rare to use the word stunning in relation to something Fox does, but this is a stunning illustration of the Trump-Fox feedback loop because it shows in real time on January 6th they knew there was a problem," Carusone said.

"They tried to protect and advise Trump to address that problem in real time. Then, after January 6th, they ran cover for him and to this day continue to rewrite history. The second reason is that we actually have their words that they were saying on air at the same time they were sending these messages."

Liz Cheney reads texts from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. urging former President Trump to act while he sat around and did nothing for hours during the insurrection pic.twitter.com/jkk7KhxF0s read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/now-we-know-fox-hosts-knew-it-wasnt-antifa