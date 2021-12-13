Politics Podcast: How Much Have Hispanic Voters Shifted Toward The GOP?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021

According to a new poll out from the Wall Street Journal, Hispanic voters are now split evenly between the Democratic and Republican parties, just one year after 60 percent voted for Democratic House candidates. Given some of the caveats attached to the results, in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks whether it’s a good or bad use of polling.

They also take a look at the endorsements former President Trump has made in 2022 congressional primaries. He has so far been uniquely involved in intra-party contests for a former president, and appears to be trying to enact revenge on elected officials who did not support his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Lastly, FiveThirtyEight’s Santul Nerkar discuss why worries about inflation can be so politically potent, after the Consumer Price Index showed prices rising at their fasted rate in nearly 40 years.

