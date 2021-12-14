The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why High Inflation Is Such A Political Landmine

According to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal, Hispanic voters are currently split evenly between supporting Democratic and Republican congressional candidates, just one year after 60 percent voted for Democratic House candidates. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks whether that poll is a good or bad use of polling. They also take a look at the endorsements former President Trump has made in 2022 congressional primaries and discuss why worries about inflation can be so politically potent.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-high-inflation-is-such-a-political-landmine/

