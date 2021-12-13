The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mehmet Oz: How Dare You Call Me By My Real Name!

Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is ginning up his own mock controversy over the Philadelphia Inquirer’s decision to – now you might need to sit down to absorb this – refer to him in stories by his real first and last names. It’s a total and utter outrage that is perfectly suited to the “Fox and Friends” couch.

