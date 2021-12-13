The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump-Endorsed Murkowski Challenger Says She Wouldn’t Support McConnell As GOP Leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Trump-endorsed Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), on Monday said that would not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as GOP leader after he reached a deal with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/murkowski-challenger-tshibaka-mcconnell-gop-leader?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=murkowski-challenger-tshibaka-mcconnell-gop-leader

