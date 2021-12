Articles

Published on Monday, 13 December 2021

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is moving forward to hold former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating with them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/13/1063824286/jan-6-panel-report-shows-mark-meadows-role-in-trying-to-overturn-election