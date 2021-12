Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021

In the messages, Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity urge Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

