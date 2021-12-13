'Profits Above Workers': Amazon Pounded Over Tornado Deaths At Warehouse

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 21:29 Hits: 0

Amazon was accused Saturday of putting corporate profits above worker safety following the tornado-caused partial collapse of a St. Louis-area warehouse that left at least six people dead.

"Time and time again Amazon puts its bottom line above the lives of its employees," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), in a statement. "Requiring workers to work through such a major tornado warning event as this was inexcusable."

Appelbaum's remarks came after an outbreak of over 20 devastating tornadoes late Friday tore through multiple states and killed dozens of people. In addition to Illinois, affected states included Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Among the buildings struck was an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois—a community about 30 minutes from St. Louis. Local officials said Saturday that at least six people died from the collapse.

Local KMOVreported:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/profits-above-workers-amazon-pounded-over