Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 23:00 Hits: 0

This Sunday there was a lot of chatter about this tweet:

365,348 children went missing in 2020.

You haven't heard a word from the media about it.

There enlies the problem. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2021

?

Most of the talk focuses on Boebert's botched rendering of the phrase "Therein lies." I don't care about that -- Boebert isn't well educated, and many people mock her for that, but you don't have to have a GED to make mistakes like this. Ask a college professor:

For all intensive purposes, they tend to get these things wrong right from the gecko*

* I actually did have a student who wrote that and I gave them extra credit — Michael Bérubé (@MichaelBerube1) December 12, 2021 read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/right-wingers-boebert-qanon-missing-children