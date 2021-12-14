SHOCKING: Texts From Fox News Hosts To Meadows Prove Trump Knew, Did Nothing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:07 Hits: 3

On Monday, December 13th, the January 6th Committee took a bold step that had not been taken since the early 1800's. The January 6th Select Committee in the House of Representatives found a former House member in Contempt of Congress. And in this case, it was clear that this was both a formal and a moral finding of condemnation for his actions on and around January 6th and his steps since then.

Numerous members of the 9-member panel spoke for a few moments each in very choreographed and succinct speeches that were perfect for the news, media and Twitter. This was the best hearing thus far and I hope they keep this format going forward. It was sublime and efficient.

Rep. Liz Cheney was brutal and her segment actually made my jaw drop. She rattled of the names of numerous Fox "news" hosts who texted Meadows during the insurrection - and actually READ THEIR TEXTS. Oh, and she read texts from one of Trump's kids as well - Don Jr - pointing out that he texted Meadows numerous times. Here is a bit of what she said:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/liz-cheney-jan-6-meadows-texts