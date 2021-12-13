The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Please Donate To C&L's 2021 Holiday Fundraiser

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Please Donate To C&L's 2021 Holiday Fundraiser

This will be the last week of our full end-of-the-year donation drive so please, if you haven't already donated, please do.

I'm asking for at least $25 dollars or an annual add-free subscription.

Social media has crushed us this year and we need your support more than ever.

Please, help us out.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

[embed eid="38310" /]

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/please-donate-cls-2021-holiday-fundraiser

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version