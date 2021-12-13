The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bezos Pulls A Cancun Cruz With Response To Tornado Tragedy

On Friday night, a massive tornado ripped through several states, killing scores of people and hundreds are missing, including Amazon employees at a warehouse in Illinois.

Even as search and rescue operations were ongoing, Jeff Bezos couldn't be bothered about his warehouse, much less the employees who were working there at the time the tornado hit. He was too busy celebrating the third launch of his flying phallus that can only hit suborbital heights.

It was only hours later that Bezos could muster up the time and interest to mention the six Amazon employees who had died the night before:

Well, ain't that stealing a page from Cancun Cruz, who abandoned his state when they were going through a major natural crisis?

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/bezos-pulls-cancun-cruz-responding-tornado

