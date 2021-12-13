Bezos Pulls A Cancun Cruz With Response To Tornado Tragedy

Articles

On Friday night, a massive tornado ripped through several states, killing scores of people and hundreds are missing, including Amazon employees at a warehouse in Illinois.

Even as search and rescue operations were ongoing, Jeff Bezos couldn't be bothered about his warehouse, much less the employees who were working there at the time the tornado hit. He was too busy celebrating the third launch of his flying phallus that can only hit suborbital heights.

It was only hours later that Bezos could muster up the time and interest to mention the six Amazon employees who had died the night before:

The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. (1/2) — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 12, 2021

Well, ain't that stealing a page from Cancun Cruz, who abandoned his state when they were going through a major natural crisis?

