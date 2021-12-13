The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rand Paul Demands Federal Funds 'For Me, But Not For Thee'

Rand Paul Demands Federal Funds 'For Me, But Not For Thee'

During his career in the Senate, Rand Paul has opposed all federal assistance for every state faced with a natural disaster.

Paul voted against federal relief for Hurricane Sandy in 2013, for Puerto Rico in 2017 for Hurricane Maria, and in 2019, "he voted against a sweeping bill that earmarked $17.2 billion in disaster relief funding to several federal agencies."

Now that Kentucky has been slammed by a vicious tornado, he's all in on federal aid in a time of crisis.

Senator Paul sent this letter to President Biden, demanding immediate approval for federal assistance:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rand-paul-hypocrisy-exposed-over-his

