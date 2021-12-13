Rand Paul Demands Federal Funds 'For Me, But Not For Thee'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
During his career in the Senate, Rand Paul has opposed all federal assistance for every state faced with a natural disaster.
Paul voted against federal relief for Hurricane Sandy in 2013, for Puerto Rico in 2017 for Hurricane Maria, and in 2019, "he voted against a sweeping bill that earmarked $17.2 billion in disaster relief funding to several federal agencies."
Now that Kentucky has been slammed by a vicious tornado, he's all in on federal aid in a time of crisis.
Senator Paul sent this letter to President Biden, demanding immediate approval for federal assistance:
