Rand Paul Demands Federal Funds 'For Me, But Not For Thee'

During his career in the Senate, Rand Paul has opposed all federal assistance for every state faced with a natural disaster.

Paul voted against federal relief for Hurricane Sandy in 2013, for Puerto Rico in 2017 for Hurricane Maria, and in 2019, "he voted against a sweeping bill that earmarked $17.2 billion in disaster relief funding to several federal agencies."

Now that Kentucky has been slammed by a vicious tornado, he's all in on federal aid in a time of crisis.

Senator Paul sent this letter to President Biden, demanding immediate approval for federal assistance:

This morning I sent a letter to @POTUS asking for expeditious approval of any request for federal assistance by our Governor. If you are a Kentuckian & need assistance with federal agencies following the devastating & deadly storms, please contact my KY office at 270-782-8303. pic.twitter.com/7t01njodwY — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 11, 2021 read more

