Mark Meadows Called National Guard To Protect 'Pro-Trump People'

The Select House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection released a 51-page document on Sunday laying out the reasons for their impending vote on a criminal contempt charge for Mark Meadows.

The documents are very incriminating, to say the least.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell explained that in the documents we find Meadows sent an email out on January 5th, saying the "National Guard would be present to protect pro-Trump people" in the lead-up to the attack.

Meadows also provided the Coup PowerPoint presentation which showed how many different ways Trump was trying to subvert the will of the people and overthrow the election.

Any one of these crazy provisions would have been fine with Traitor Trump.

