Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Chris Wallace Amid Move To CNN+

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at former Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday after it was announced that he is moving to the CNN+ streaming service.
After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday," Wallace announced on Sunday. "It is the last time -- and I say this with real sadness -- we will meet like this."
But Greene did not express the same fondness for Wallace.
"Perhaps some changes we are seeing at CNN have something to do with the upcoming new owner," Greene wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "He said recently he wants to see CNN return to real journalism."
She added: "But I would argue Chris Wallace has a bias so big, he’s incapable of real journalism.
"Earlier this year, CNN's parent company WarnerMedia announced that it was merging with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.
Perhaps some changes we are seeing at CNN have something to do with the upcoming new owner.
He said recently he wants to see CNN return to real journalism.
But I would argue Chris Wallace has a bias so big, he’s incapable of real journalism.
We’ll see after the closing.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/marjorie-taylor-greene-chris-wallace
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee