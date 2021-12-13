The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Constitutional Scholar Mike Huckabee: There's No Abortion 'Right'

Category: World Politics
Mike Huckabee brings his years of experience in constitutional law to a discussion of Gavin Newson's plan to replicate the Texas abortion bounty law -- only for assault weapons.

"First, two quick observations. The Texas case is under review by the courts. That is the whole point. It is being reviewed," Huckabee said.

"It is not being enjoined right now. He needs to get the facts straight about what is happening legally. The second thing when Newsom talks about the idea that it is the same as guns, he doesn't seem to understand that there is a Second Amendment to the Constitution. It is part of the Bill of Rights that we can defend ourselves and we can bear arms. There is nothing, not one word in the Constitution about abortion. In 1973 the Supreme Court created it out of thin air. That is the whole reason for the controversy. So when you talk about that, he just speaks out of a level of ignorance that is stunning for a person who is the governor of one of the largest states in the country."

(Huckabee is basically advocating for a federal ban on abortion, not by states.)

Then Will Cain talked about what the brilliant legal mind that is Clarence Thomas retorted during the Supreme Court hearing on the Mississippi abortion law,

"Clarence Thomas kept pressing that issue governor Huckabee is talking about. What right are we talking about specifically? What right is being inhibited here? A right to privacy, right to general liberty?" he said.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/constitutional-scholar-mike-huckabee

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015