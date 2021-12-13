Jan. 6 Committee Offers Sneak Peek At The Meadows Evidence

. Earth911
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.
The Jan. 6 committee is moving to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoena, per the panel’s new resolution released on Sunday. But as we’ve pointed out before, Meadows has already cooperated to a limited extent, and the committee is now teasing some of what Meadows coughed up.
The longtime Fox News anchor announced during his “Fox News Sunday” program yesterday that he was leaving Fox.
“The judges drawing America’s political maps” – Politico
Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen’s (R-WA) whereabouts and condition have been unknown for about three weeks after he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Florida to be treated for COVID-19.
The Associated Press put out this article about how people are growing just so darn tired of all the criming in San Francisco and all the crimes they’re subjected to and won’t anyone please do something about the crime–before the AP mentions this lil factoid more than a dozen paragraphs into the article:
“Overall, though, crime has been trending down for years. More than 45,000 incidents have been reported so far this year, up from last year when most people were shut indoors, but below the roughly 60,000 complaints in previous years.”
The President approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday, which makes federal funds available to assist individuals and business owners in especially hard-hit counties.
There was a “Dash for Cash” during a hockey game in South Dakota on Saturday in which teachers crawled on the ice and scrambled for $5,000 to use in their classrooms, a very normal state of affairs in the greatest country in the world:
This photo of several stern officers at the Tenaha Police Department in Texas posing behind a table of the weed they found during a bust in 2018 went viral on Saturday:
