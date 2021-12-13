The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Goodbye, Devin Nunes-- Hello, Lourin Hubbard!

Devin Nunes' Central Valley district went from R+6 to D+7 and Nunes ran for his life, landing a make-believe job with Trump's make-believe media company. Good riddance.

The DCCC is pushing a pointless conservative Democrat from the Manchin/Sinema wing of the party Phil Arballo. Last year he spent $5,062,185, and lost by nearly 10 points, unable to inspire people to get out and vote, even in a presidential year.

Goal ThermometerToday Blue America is endorsing Lourin Hubbard and we want to ask you to consider contributing to his campaign by clicking here or on the 2022 congressional thermometer here. Don't waste this opportunity to put someone in that seat that will finally do something to help the people of the district!

