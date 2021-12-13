Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 12:31 Hits: 6

Devin Nunes' Central Valley district went from R+6 to D+7 and Nunes ran for his life, landing a make-believe job with Trump's make-believe media company. Good riddance.

The DCCC is pushing a pointless conservative Democrat from the Manchin/Sinema wing of the party Phil Arballo. Last year he spent $5,062,185, and lost by nearly 10 points, unable to inspire people to get out and vote, even in a presidential year.



Today Blue America is endorsing Lourin Hubbard and we want to ask you to consider contributing to his campaign by clicking here or on the 2022 congressional thermometer here. Don't waste this opportunity to put someone in that seat that will finally do something to help the people of the district!

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/goodbye-devin-nunes-hello-lourin-hubbard