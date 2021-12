Articles

Republicans are hoping to sway Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) into hitting pause on President Biden's climate and social spending plan — or nixing it altogether — using a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on the cost of the bill if all...

